Man charged with second-degree arson in intentional fire at Lincolnton home

LINCOLNTON, N.C. — A Lincolnton man was arrested and charged with second-degree arson after allegedly setting fire to a residence on Buffalo Shoals Road on July 15.

Deputies from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to the fire just after 12:35 p.m.

The tenant of the house reported that the fire was intentionally set by a family member.

The suspect, identified as Tyreke Dreshawn Alexander of Lincolnton, NC, was apprehended at the scene without incident. He was subsequently charged with second-degree arson.

Following his arrest, Alexander was taken before a Lincoln County magistrate, where he received a $225,000 secured bond.

He is currently being held at the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center.

VIDEO: ‘We Wouldn’t Let Him Win’: Mooresville family rebuilds home after arson attack

‘We Wouldn’t Let Him Win’: Mooresville family rebuilds home after arson attack

©2025 Cox Media Group