Man charged with statutory rape after shooting tied to child custody dispute

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — A man previously charged in a shooting on Grants Creek Road is now facing additional charges.

Melvin Bookhart has been charged with statutory rape of a child under 15.

This came following an investigation into a child custody exchange incident that resulted in one person being shot multiple times.

Investigators determined that the female involved in the custody exchange had an intimate relationship with Bookhart when she was 14 and he was 37, during which the child was conceived.

The investigation revealed that the female who brought the child to the residence for the custody exchange had also previously been in a relationship with Bookhart.

Both Bookhart and the female admitted that the child was conceived during their relationship.

