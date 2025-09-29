Man drowns in farm pond in Cherokee County

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. — A man drowned in a farm pond in Cherokee County Sunday evening.

Leron Lee Williams, 34, was in a small boat with his 6-year-old son in a pond off Jones Street in Blacksburg when he fell into the water and did not resurface.

Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler confirmed the incident and stated that Williams was not wearing a life preserver at the time.

According to Fowler, the incident occurred around 6 p.m. when Williams and his son were attempting to change seats in the boat. The child managed to swim to shore to get help.

Members of the CKC Fire Department recovered Williams from a water depth of approximately 6 feet at about 7:30 p.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy will be performed as part of the ongoing investigation.

This marks the first drowning in Cherokee County this year.

