Recovery effort underway after drowning at Mountain Island Lake

MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. — A recovery effort is underway after a swimmer drowned in Mountain Island Lake around 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

Channel 9’s Glenn Counts went to the scene to gather more information.

According to Mount Holly Deputy Fire Chief Craig Spry, “A gentleman had jumped into the water to try and save a family member or friend who was showing signs of distress. That gentleman was successful in doing that and was able to get that person back to the sandbar or to shallower ground. In the midst of that, that gentleman went back down.

The Huntersville Fire Department is supporting efforts with multiple boats.

Authorities are urging the public to stay clear of the area to allow rescue teams to work efficiently.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

