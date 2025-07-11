Man exposes himself at Wing Stop drive-thru, charged with indecent exposure

MONROE, N.C. — A man exposed himself in a Wing Stop drive-thru window, according to the Monroe Police Department.

It happened at the Wing Stop on West Roosevelt Boulevard just before 3:30 p.m., Thursday.

A spokesperson said when officers arrived, the caller showed them a video of a man exposing himself and masturbating between the caller’s vehicle and the Wing Stop drive-thru window.

A spokesperson said the officer found the man walking near an auto shop where he was arrested. Xavier Wiley, of York County, was charged with misdemeanor indecent exposure and given a $1,000 bond.

