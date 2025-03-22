Man faces federal charges for cocaine trafficking, unlawful gun possession, illegal reentry

CHARLOTTE — Raul Bello Rojas, a 43-year-old previously convicted undocumented immigrant from Mexico, appeared in court Friday facing federal charges for cocaine trafficking, unlawful gun possession, and illegal reentry.

The charges against Rojas include possession with intent to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine, unlawful possession of firearms, and illegal reentry into the United States. These charges are part of Operation Take Back America, a nationwide initiative aimed at combating illegal immigration and transnational criminal organizations.

According to the indictment, Rojas allegedly possessed a 9mm handgun and a .380 caliber handgun in furtherance of his drug trafficking activities.

He has been previously removed from the United States multiple times. The indictment also includes a forfeiture notice for over $64,000 in U.S. currency seized during the execution of a search warrant. Rojas has been in federal custody since his arrest on Feb. 28.

“Rojas is charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine, which, based on the bulk quantities Rojas possessed, carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in federal prison, up to a sentence of life in prison; possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, which carries a mandatory consecutive sentence and a statutory penalty of life in prison; possession of a firearm by an (undocumented immigrant) which carries a prison sentence of up to 15 years; and illegal reentry, which carries a penalty of up to 10 years in prison,” officials said.