Deputies shoot, kill man who allegedly tried to ram them with truck

RICHMOND COUNTY, N.C. — Sheriff’s deputies shot and killed a man in Richmond County around 8 a.m. Tuesday in the Marston community, the sheriff said.

The incident happened as deputies were serving an outstanding warrant at the man’s house.

Deputies got to the home but no one answered the door. They were leaving when they caught up with the suspect who was driving on a private road, the sheriff said.

The man tried to ram the deputies twice with his pickup truck, rendering one of the vehicles inoperable. He tried then to run them over, the sheriff said. The deputies defended themselves by firing their service weapons at the suspect, killing him.

A deputy was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not serious and later released, the sheriff said.

The name of the suspec will be released after family members are notified, the sheriff said.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is currently investigating the shooting.

