Man killed at mobile home park was a ‘gentle giant,’ mother says

MORVEN, N.C. — The mother of a man killed in Anson County said he was loved by many.

“Everyone loved him,” said Jennifer Little. “He was very respectable, humble, like a gentle giant.”

Raymond Mercado was killed on July 12 at the Mineral Springs Mobile Home Park in Morven, deputies said.

Little doesn’t know what happened.

“He was at a kickback, like a kickback pajama party thing and (there) was a lot of people there,” Little said.

Little told Channel 9′s Glenn County about her son’s legacy.

“We are really going to miss him,” Little said. “It’s sad that his life was cut short.”

Anson County sheriff’s deputies announced this week they arrested Jeffery Willoughby and Michael Christian and charged them with murder.

Mercado was close to Christian’s family, Little said.

“My son was at his graduation, took pictures with his mom and everything,” she said.

Mercado graduated from West Mecklenburg High School in Charlotte and graduated from the NASCAR Technical Institute.

The father of a 10-month-old was also working full-time.

“I’m going to make sure she remembers him and that she knows he loved her, and that he was an incredible father, brother, human being,” Little said.

Deputies have not said what sparked the violence. Little hopes the two suspects never get out of jail.

