Man killed in Outlaws motorcycle club shooting was a father, family shares

NEWTON, N.C. — New details have been shared about the man who was shot and killed outside the Outlaws motorcycle club in Newton.

Family of the victim, Jordon Cassell, shared photos with Channel 9’s Dave Faherty.

They say he was a father to a 3-year-old boy.

Cassell and another man were shot outside the Outlaws clubhouse on Main Street in June.

Investigators believe a rival motorcycle club is behind the shooting.

In July, the State Bureau of Investigation and SWAT teams executed a search warrant at the Pagans clubhouse in Lenoir, but they have not made any arrests in connection with Cassell’s murder.

Police urge anyone with information on the case to reach out to Newton Police or the SBI.

