Man out on bond arrested for breaking into home

STATESVILLE, N.C. — Douglas Paul Mashburn, 55, of Mooresville, who was out on bond, was arrested again after allegedly breaking into a home and pawning some of the stolen items, the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office announced on Thursday.

Deputies were called to the home break-in on Aug. 30 on East Barkley Road in Statesville.

The homeowner said several items were stolen and shared security camera footage of the suspect with investigators.

They identified Mashburn as the suspect.

Douglas Paul Mashburn

Later that day, Mashburn was pulled over and deputies found burglary tools and drug paraphernalia.

He was taken into custody and was charged with:

Felony breaking and entering

Felony larceny after breaking and entering

Felony obtaining property by false pretenses

Misdemeanor possession of burglary tools

Misdemeanor possession of stolen goods

Misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia

Magistrate Callejas ordered that Marshburn be held without bond at the Iredell County Detention Center because he was already out on bond for unrelated charges.

Mashburn has a very lengthy criminal history with more than two dozen misdemeanor and felony charges, including drugs, larceny, breaking and entering, safecracking, stealing a gun and traffic violations.