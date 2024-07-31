Man pleads guilty to attempted greenway rape, exposing self at Target

CHARLOTTE — A man has pleaded guilty to attempted rape along a greenway and exposing himself at a Target, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

Authorities said Khalil Boler attacked a woman on Sept. 7, 2022 along the McAlpine Creek Greenway and tried to rape her and take her cellphone. The victim fought him off and called 911.

Boler was also identified as a person of interest for two different incidents that happened at the Target on University City Boulevard: One on July 9, 2023 and the other on Sept. 9, 2023.

The victim in the Sept. 9 case told Channel 9 she plans to take Target to court after Boler exposed himself to her in a store dressing room.

A warrant says two months before that happened, Boler had grabbed a woman and pressed himself against her in the parking lot of the same Target.

Khalil Boler Police have arrested one of the suspects accused of sexually assaulting a woman on an east Charlotte greenway last year, sources tell Channel 9.

In the Target cases, Boler was charged with sexual battery and indecent exposure.

In the greenway case, DNA evidence tied Boler to the scene, and police identified him as a suspect. His charges included attempted second-degree forcible rape and second-degree kidnapping.

This week, Boler pleaded guilty to attempted second-degree rape, sexual battery, and indecent exposure, the DA’s office said. Judge Trosch sentenced him to at least two years in prison with a maximum of nearly 10 years.

Upon his release, Boler must serve two years of supervised probation and register as a sex offender for 30 years.

