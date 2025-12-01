A man has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the deaths of a Hickory mother and her son.

During a police chase in 2023, Chander Johnson was on a motorcycle when a former officer crashed into Cynthia Lail and her son, Michael, killing them.

Man pleads guilty in deadly Hickory crash that killed mother, son Cynthia Lail and her son, Michael, were killed in the crash.

That officer, while not formally charged, was eventually fired, according to the Hickory Record.

Johnson was later charged and sentenced to five years of supervised probation. He was originally being chased for reckless driving.

VIDEO: Suspect in deadly Hickory police chase that killed mother, son arrested

Suspect in deadly Hickory police chase that killed mother, son arrested

©2025 Cox Media Group