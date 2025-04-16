Suspect in deadly Hickory police chase that killed mother, son arrested

HICKORY, N.C. — Chancellor Johnson, 25, the motorcycle driver linked to a deadly police chase in Hickory 18 months ago, was arrested Wednesday morning after a three-hour standoff in Alexander County. Authorities discovered he faced second-degree murder indictments related to the crash that claimed the lives of a mother and her 12-year-old son.

The family of the chase victims didn’t know about the second-degree murder charges until Channel 9’s Dave Faherty called them Wednesday.

Chancellor Johnson

They want the former Hickory police officer to also face charges in the incident because his patrol SUV was involved in the crash. The police chase happened on Sept. 8, 2023, along Highway 70 in southwest Hickory.

An officer’s SUV struck a minivan, killing Cynthia Fox and her 12-year-old son, Michael.

38-year-old Cynthia Fox and her son, 12-year-old Michael Lail A mother and son were killed after a police SUV crashed into them Friday, troopers said. 38-year-old Cynthia Fox and her son, 12-year-old Michael Lail, were inside a minivan when the officer slammed into it.

At the time, police said they were trying to stop Johnson for careless and reckless driving and failing to display a license plate.

Investigators said Johnson was not involved in the crash and left the scene.

Johnson, who is from Taylorsville, was arrested after the standoff on Lail Lane.

Deputies say he busted out his girlfriend’s car windows and barricaded himself inside her home during a 2 ½-hour standoff.

After his arrest, they learned he had two outstanding indictments for second-degree murder related to the chase.

An attorney for the Fox family said Wednesday he was stunned that the officer, who no longer works for the police department, wasn’t charged.

“The Hickory police officer who was going 104 mph and ran a red light hasn’t even been charged with unsafe movement or failing to yield the right-of-way,” said attorney Blair Cody. “It’s absolutely disgusting.”

Faherty reached out to police about their chase policy and whether they have changed that policy, but have not heard back.

Johnson is expected to appear before a judge Thursday morning in Newton.

