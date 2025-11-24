Man pleads guilty in I-485 shooting that injured 2

CHARLOTTE — Anil Dabydeen, 40, of Charlotte, pleaded guilty in federal court on Monday to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon after shooting at vehicles on Interstate 485.

The incident occurred on Jan. 8 near the South Tryon Street exit, where Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department officers responded to reports of a shooting. Several 911 calls described a man driving a white Honda sedan and shooting at passing vehicles. Upon arrival, officers found two victims who had been struck by gunfire.

“The violent shootings in Charlotte have gotten out of hand,” said U.S. Attorney Russ Ferguson. “Where we can, the federal government will step in and put the most violent offenders behind bars.”

While investigating the scene, officers reviewed a video from a witness showing a white sedan stopped on the highway and an individual, later identified as Dabydeen, brandishing a firearm and pointing it at vehicles.

Officers then saw a white Honda sedan speeding south and recognized it from the shooting.

After a brief pursuit, Dabydeen was apprehended.

Officers recovered a Taurus Model G3c 9mm pistol, which had been reported stolen, and a live round of 9mm ammunition from Dabydeen.

Court records indicate Dabydeen has a prior felony conviction for first-degree manslaughter in New York, making him prohibited from possessing firearms or ammunition.

The investigation was led by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Dabydeen remains in federal custody, and a sentencing date has not been set.

