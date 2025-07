LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — A man who had been missing since October 2024 has been found, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

Last week, authorities were seeking public assistance to help locate Ruben Hill Farmer.

Farmer, who hadn’t been seen since last year, was officially reported missing on July 14.

On July 24, deputies announced that Farmer had been found and was safe.

