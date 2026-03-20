Man sentenced to 51-63 years for uncle’s murder in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, N.C. — Stephen Buchanan was sentenced to 51 to 63 years in prison Thursday after pleading guilty to the second-degree murder of his uncle, state officials said. The plea follows the 2024 discovery of Charles Knight’s remains at a residence in Cleveland.

Officers with the Cleveland Police Department found Knight’s remains in the backyard of his home at 105 Johnstone Road on Aug. 4, 2024. The discovery occurred during a wellness check for Knight, according to the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation.

Buchanan pleaded guilty to a total of seven charges, including second-degree murder, concealment of a death and possession of a firearm by a felon. He also pleaded guilty to four counts of obtaining property by false pretense.

Following the plea, a judge sentenced him to prison.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation led the homicide case with assistance from the Cleveland Police Department and the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.

The State Bureau of Investigation issued a statement regarding the collaboration between the various agencies involved in the case.

“The SBI is proud of the work by the men and women of the SBI, the Cleveland Police Department and the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office for thoroughly investigating this case and bringing closure to the family of the victim,” the SBI said.

VIDEO: Arson investigation underway at two Cleveland County churches

Arson investigation underway at two Cleveland County churches

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