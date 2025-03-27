Man sentenced to 7-9 years for resisting officer, causing injury

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — Richard David Miller Jr., 52, was sentenced to seven to nine years in prison for resisting a public officer and causing serious bodily injury, following his conviction in Catawba County Superior Court on March 24.

The sentencing was imposed by Judge Karen Eady-Williams on March 26, after Miller entered a guilty plea just as his trial was set to begin. His sentence was enhanced due to his admission of habitual felon status and prior felony convictions.

“I am happy to have closure in this case after both the District Attorney’s Office and the defense counsel reached a fair resolution,” said Catawba Police Chief Brian Bixby, who was involved in the incident that led to Miller’s conviction.

The incident occurred on September 26, 2023, when Chief Bixby, aware of an outstanding charge against Miller for resisting an officer, approached him at a gas station in Catawba.

Miller provided a false name and attempted to flee, shoving Bixby in the process. During the pursuit, Miller dropped a box cutter, and Bixby suffered a fall that resulted in severe injuries to his left arm, requiring surgery.

Miller was eventually apprehended by deputies, and the incident was captured on Bixby’s body camera.

Miller’s sentence was lengthened due to previous convictions for breaking and entering in Catawba County in August 2019, and in Iredell County in January 2009 and September 2003.

Assistant District Attorney Howard Wellons prosecuted the case for the State, with support from Legal Assistant Meredith Scott, while Joshua Rector served as the lead investigator for the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office.

VIDEO: Police officer hurt while responding to assault call

Police officer hurt while responding to assault call

©2025 Cox Media Group