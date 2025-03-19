Man wanted in connection with shooting into vehicle in Rowan County

SALISBURY N.C. — The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man wanted in connection with a shooting incident.

In February, deputies received an alert about a stolen vehicle that had been shot into on Sides Road.

Joseph Parham Jr. was later identified as the suspect in this case, and warrants were issued for shooting into an occupied dwelling or vehicle and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Joseph Parham Jr.

An investigation revealed that Parham and another person got into a disagreement that led them to a home on Sides Road.

While in the driveway of the home, weapons were discharged into that person’s vehicle.

Although no one was injured in this incident, deputies insist Parham should be considered armed and dangerous at this time.

He is believed to be in the areas of Rockwell and Salisbury. Anyone who encounters Parham should use extreme caution and call 911 immediately.

VIDEO: ‘The gun was cocked’: Couple says neighbor pulled out AR-15 during road rage in west Charlotte

‘The gun was cocked’: Couple says neighbor pulled out AR-15 during road rage in west Charlotte

©2025 Cox Media Group