Manhunt ends with arrest of fugitive wanted in California and Nevada

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — A 34-year-old fugitive wanted for attempted murder and other violent crimes in California and Nevada was arrested Sunday after a vehicle pursuit in Catawba County.

Fernando Anthony Avalos of California was taken into custody on March 15 after deputies disabled his vehicle on Highway 16 South. Avalos initially refused to provide his name or any identifying information to deputies at the scene.

Fernando Anthony Avalos

Investigators later identified him through coordination with local and federal partners, discovering that he was a wanted fugitive facing numerous violent crime charges in Los Angeles and Las Vegas.

The pursuit began when deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Avalos for an equipment violation. After he failed to stop, deputies used stop sticks to disable his vehicle and take him into custody at the scene.

Avalos faces an attempted murder charge in Los Angeles, where he has a preset bond of $5 million.

In Las Vegas, his warrants include charges for attempted murder, escape by a felon prisoner, child abuse, battery with substantial bodily harm, and residential burglary. He is also wanted in Nevada for two counts each of domestic battery, animal cruelty, and conspiracy to commit robbery.

Following the vehicle pursuit, the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office charged Avalos with felony flee to elude arrest with a motor vehicle, possession of drug paraphernalia, reckless driving, and resisting an officer. Additional traffic citations include driving left of center and failing to stop for red lights.

Several agencies assisted the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office with the investigation and arrest, including the Newton Police Department, Maiden Police Department, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, and the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. Federal support was provided by the FBI and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Avalos is being held at the Catawba County Detention Facility without bond. He remains in custody pending extradition proceedings to California and Nevada.

VIDEO: Decades-long manhunt ends as fugitive murder suspect Alex Castillo returns to Charlotte

Decades-long manhunt ends as fugitive murder suspect Alex Castillo returns to Charlotte

©2026 Cox Media Group