Manufacturer cutting jobs as plant here closes

STATESVILLE, N.C. — Dozens of jobs will be lost when a package manufacturer shuts its plant in the region before the end of the year.

International Paper Co. has notified state officials that it intends to close its facility at 930 Meacham Road in Statesville, displacing about 74 employees. That action will be taken in December, according to the company’s Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification filing.

The closure is part of a larger reduction in force for International Paper, also known as IP. The Memphis Business Journal reports the company has filed WARNs in multiple states this week, affecting more than 400 employees combined. In addition to the Statesville facility, it is closing plants in Cleveland, Tennessee; Rockford, Illinois; and Kansas City, Missouri.

That’s on top of previously disclosed plans to cut 650 jobs nationwide, including 400 in its headquarters city of Memphis, as part of a corporate restructuring.

