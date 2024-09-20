Mark Robinson: ‘My door will be open to everyone’ if he becomes NC governor

CHARLOTTE — Did a North Carolina bombshell jolt the race for the White House?

Vice President Kamala Harris is capitalizing on a CNN report tying GOP candidate for North Carolina governor Mark Robinson to sexually explicit and racist comments on a pornographic website.

On Friday, Harris launched a six-figure ad criticizing former President Donald Trump’s support of Robinson, the North Carolina lieutenant governor.

Robinson has denied the claims made in Thursday’s report and vowed to stay in the race. But political experts are assessing how the scandal will impact the rest of the Republican ticket, specifically Trump.

Earlier this week, Channel 9 questioned Robinson on LGBTQ-plus issues, days before his alleged affinity for transgender pornography came out in the report.

“You referred to homosexuality and transgenderism as filth,” the Political Beat’s Hunter Sáenz told Robinson.

“I’m not sure, I don’t believe that’s what I said. But if it is what I said, that is certainly not what I meant,” Robinson said. “I wasn’t referring to people — because in the context of that sermon, we also talked about the pornography in our schools and it’s certainly filth being spread to our children.”

