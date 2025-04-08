Marriott-branded hotel to get total makeover

CHARLOTTE — A $10.2 million acquisition has expanded Maya Hotels’ portfolio. The Charlotte-based company purchased the 130-room Courtyard Charlotte Gastonia, a Marriott International flag, in late 2024 with plans for a full makeover this year.

The four-story, 80,630-square-foot hotel sits on 2.87 acres at 1856 Remount Road. That’s near Interstate 85′s Exit 20, placing it close to downtown Gastonia and CaroMont Health.

“There’s a lot of untapped potential here. We know the Gastonia market inside and out, and we’ve seen how hands-on management can make all the difference in a hotel’s performance,” CEO Krishna Deva says.

A multimillion-dollar renovation of the Courtyard is slated start in the fourth quarter.

