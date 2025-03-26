Massive facility up for sale as closure nears

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — Stanley Black & Decker is set to close its 932,962-square-foot facility in Kannapolis, North Carolina, which is now up for sale.

The Kannapolis City Council approved a development agreement on March 24 for the facility located at 1000 Stanley Drive. The agreement involves BA Leasing BSC LLC and Stanley Logistics LLC, entities affiliated with Bank of America and Stanley Black & Decker, respectively.

Stanley Black & Decker informed state officials last year about its plans to close the industrial facility. The closure of such a large facility raises questions about the future use of the property and potential impacts on local employment.

