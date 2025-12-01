Matthews man arrested for string of Iredell County break-ins, outstanding warrants, police say

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — A 41-year-old Matthews man was arrested on Saturday after a series of vehicle break-ins near the Iredell County Fairgrounds.

Sidney Truesdale was charged with multiple felonies and misdemeanors, including 8 counts of felony break or enter a motor vehicle, 1 count of felony larceny, 5 counts of misdemeanor larceny, and 8 counts of property damage.

On Friday, officers responded to reports of vehicles being broken into around the Iredell County Fairgrounds. The suspect had damaged the windows of the vehicles to gain access and steal items.

During the investigation, officers identified the suspect vehicle and located it traveling on Charlotte Highway the following day. A traffic stop was conducted, leading to Truesdale’s arrest.

He was found in possession of some items reported stolen during the incidents on Friday.

In addition to the charges from the recent incidents, Truesdale was served with outstanding warrants from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department for breaking and entering motor vehicles, officials said.

Truesdale was taken before a magistrate and ordered to be held in custody with no bond, according to reports.

