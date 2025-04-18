Matthews man charged with 30 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor

MATTHEWS, N.C. — Anthony Acosta has been arrested and charged with 30 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, according to the Matthews Police Department.

Police said they received a tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force reporting suspicious online activity in the area.

An investigation led to Acosta being identified as a suspect. A search warrant was later executed at his home, leading to several electronic devices being seized.

Police said the investigation into this case is active and ongoing.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

©2025 Cox Media Group