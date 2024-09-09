Meck County District 5 commission candidates lay out their platforms

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Incumbent Commissioner Laura Meier is seeking her third term with the Mecklenburg County Commission. She’s facing former North Carolina Medical Board Director Art McCulloch.

Meier, a Democrat, said she is proud the county was able to reduce the tax increase by dipping into reserves.

McCulloch, a Republican, said the county should have cut back on expenses instead.

“We have millions and millions of dollars left in fund balance. It’s actually too much,” Meier said. “We need to spend it. It’s county money.”

“Everybody wants parks, and parks are a wonderful and necessary part of a vibrant community. But maybe not this year,” McCulloch said.

