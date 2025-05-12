Meck Mile: Charlotte Running Company focuses on ‘purposeful profit’ for 25 years

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Running Company has been a part of the ‘sole’ of Charlotte’s running scene since 2000.

A single store has grown into a chain of five locations across Queen City. And at one point, it was named the best running store in the country.

Over the years, the company has been involved in everything from running clubs to relief efforts.

Last week, Channel 9’s DaShawn Brown sat down with the owners of the company. See the video at the top of this story to hear more about their mission.

WATCH: Meck Mile: 8 competitors run for 4 hours to raise money for Hurricane Helene relief

Meck Mile: 8 competitors run for 4 hours to raise money for Hurricane Helene relief

©2025 Cox Media Group