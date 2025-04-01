Mecklenburg County commissioners to announce new county manager

CHARLOTTE — Mecklenburg County commissioners will announce their hire for county manager at their meeting Tuesday night, three county officials confirmed to Channel 9 Government Reporter Joe Bruno.

The new county manager will replace Dena Diorio, who is retiring effective July 1. Diorio has served as county manager since December 2013.

Commissioner Mark Jerrell previously told Channel 9′s Political Beat that the hope was to make the hire by spring so the new county manager can train under Diorio before she officially retires.

The county manager is responsible for administration in all departments within the Mecklenburg County government. We could potentially learn the terms of the new manager’s contract, including compensation, on Tuesday.

The announcement will be made at 6 p.m.

