Mecklenburg County to decide on $20 billion transit tax for November ballot

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Mecklenburg County commissioners are set to vote tonight on whether to add a proposed one-cent sales tax increase for transit improvements to the November ballot.

The proposed tax aims to fund $20 billion in public transportation projects across Mecklenburg County, addressing the strain on current infrastructure due to rapid regional growth.

“I think it’s on us to educate the public on what they’re gonna be able to vote on in November,” said Robert McCutcheon, CEO of the Charlotte Regional Business Alliance, which is the main campaigner for the transit tax.

“The plan that they have is not creating any new bus lines,” said former Charlotte City Councilman Braxton Winston.

While the transit tax has strong support from local and state leaders, it faces opposition from some commissioners and community activists who argue that it will disproportionately affect low-income earners.

The tax proposal follows a recent law signed by Governor Josh Stein, which allows Mecklenburg County to put a countywide tax referendum on the ballot.

Supporters of the tax believe it will create a more walkable, connected, and livable community by improving buses, roads, and rail systems.

Opponents, however, express concern that low-income residents will bear the brunt of the tax increase without seeing proportional benefits from public transit improvements.

The outcome of tonight’s vote will determine if the proposed transit tax will appear on the November ballot, potentially shaping the future of public transportation in Mecklenburg County.

VIDEO: Mecklenburg County commissioners take next step in sales tax for transit plan

Mecklenburg County commissioners take next step in sales tax for transit plan

©2025 Cox Media Group