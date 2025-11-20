Mecklenburg County EMS selects firm for system study in response to contract disputes

CHARLOTTE — Leaders with Mecklenburg County EMS (MEDIC) said the EMS System Study is currently underway. During the county commissioner’s meeting on Tuesday, MEDIC said it selected the company, Healthcare Strategists, to conduct the EMS System Study.

The study is in response to contract disputes between MEDIC and multiple fire departments in Mecklenburg County. Channel 9 has covered the negotiations for over a year.

According to MEDIC’s presentation, the study will evaluate the current EMS System Model, and its funding. The first in-person stakeholder meeting is scheduled for Dec. 8.

The committee is made up of the Mecklenburg County manager, Charlotte city manager, MEDIC executive director, Pineville town manager (representing three southern towns, Davidson town manager (representation three northern towns, Charlotte Fire chief, Cornelius Fire chief (representing county fire chiefs), Novant Health, Atrium Health, and MEDIC medical director.

Recommendations will be presented on March 31, 2026.

STAFFING UPDATE:

In July, Mecklenburg County Commissioners voted to fund 50 additional EMT positions and 10 ambulances. Medic said the first ambulance was deployed this week, and the others should roll out as soon as they are fabricated. Ambulance fleet expected to grow from 72 to 82 by end of FY26.

In terms of staffing, MEDIC is budgeted for 283 EMTS. MEDIC had 283 EMTs in October. They currently have 30 vacancies. MEDIC is budged for 186 paramedics. MEDIC had 177 paramedics in October. They currently have nine vacancies.

