Mecklenburg County manager gets pay raise before retirement

CHARLOTTE — Mecklenburg County manager Dena Diorio is getting another pay raise before she retires next July.

County commissioners voted 6 to 2 this week to give Diorio an 8% raise. Her total compensation is now more than $545,000.

Diorio’s total compensation when she was hired in 2013 was around $250K.

