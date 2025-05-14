Mecklenburg County manager presenting budget for 2026

CHARLOTTE — Wednesday, the Mecklenburg County manager will present the recommended budget for the fiscal year of 2026.

We reported back in January that commissioners are already facing a budget deficit in Mecklenburg County, meaning there could be an increase in property taxes.

Once the budget is presented, there will be an opportunity for public comment later this month.

A vote on the proposed budget is expected in June.

The city of Charlotte already unveiled its proposed budget for 2026, and it doesn’t include any property tax increases.

(VIDEO: Proposed $3.6 billion budget presented to Charlotte City Council)

