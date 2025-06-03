Mecklenburg County to vote on new budget

CHARLOTTE — The Mecklenburg County Board of Commissioners is set to vote on its $2.5 billion budget Tuesday evening.

The plan calls for a property tax hike of $0.96 per $10,000 of home value.

The median home price in Mecklenburg County is $377,000, so the average homeowner would pay around $36 more per year if passed.

On Monday, Charlotte City held a vote on its $3.6 billion proposed 2026 fiscal year budget.

The city’s budget, proposed by city manager Marcus Jones on May 5, included at least a 3% increase for all employees, a fee increase for solid waste, water, and stormwater of a total of $7.49 a month, and plans to streamline city government.

The county commissioners will begin their meeting at 6 p.m. in the chamber of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Government Center in Uptown.

