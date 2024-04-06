MEDIC: 4 hurt in early morning crash near NoDa

CHARLOTTE — Multiple people were taken to the hospital after a crash at an intersection near Charlotte’s NoDa neighborhood Saturday morning.

The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. at near East Sugar Creek Road at The Plaza.

One person suffered serious injuries and went to Novant Presbyterian Hospital. The other three went to Atrium University Hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

It’s unclear what led to the crash, but Channel 9 asked CMPD if there’s any information they can release and if anyone will face charges.

