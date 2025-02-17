MEDIC: Person hit, killed in southeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — A person was hit and killed by a driver in southeast Charlotte Sunday night, according to MEDIC.

The crash happened around 9 p.m. along Monroe Road, just north of Sardis Road, MEDIC said.

One patient was pronounced dead, MEDIC confirmed around 9:20 p.m.

We’re asking the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department for more information about the person who was hit, what led to the crash, and if anyone will face charges.

