CHARLOTTE — One person with life-threatening injuries was transported to a hospital after suffering a gunshot wound in East Charlotte on Saturday morning.

MEDIC responded to a call about the gunshot wound on the 1800 block of Finchley Drive around 7:45 a.m.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police also responded to the scene.

No further information has been provided at this time.

WATCH: Authorities investigate 2 shootings in Lancaster County

Authorities investigate 2 shootings in Lancaster County

©2025 Cox Media Group