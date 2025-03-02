MEDIC responds to gunshot wound in southwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Police and MEDIC responded to a call about a shooting in southwest Charlotte on Sunday morning.

First responders arrived at an apartment complex on Forest Point Boulevard around 10:15 a.m. Sunday.

One victim with a gunshot wound was treated for life-threatening injuries and transported to Atrium CMC, according to MEDIC.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s Crime Scene Investigation Unit also responded to the scene.

No further information has been provided at this time.

