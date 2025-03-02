Local

MEDIC responds to gunshot wound in southwest Charlotte

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
MEDIC responds to gunshot wound in southwest Charlotte
MEDIC responds to gunshot wound in southwest Charlotte
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

CHARLOTTE — Police and MEDIC responded to a call about a shooting in southwest Charlotte on Sunday morning.

First responders arrived at an apartment complex on Forest Point Boulevard around 10:15 a.m. Sunday.

READ: Police investigating homicide in west Charlotte, CMPD says

One victim with a gunshot wound was treated for life-threatening injuries and transported to Atrium CMC, according to MEDIC.

MEDIC responds to gunshot wound in southwest Charlotte

MEDIC responds to gunshot wound in southwest Charlotte

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s Crime Scene Investigation Unit also responded to the scene.

No further information has been provided at this time.

WATCH: Man accused in Wake County deputy’s 2022 killing extradited to US

Man accused in Wake County deputy’s 2022 killing extradited to US

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read