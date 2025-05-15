CHARLOTTE — The first round of the PGA Championship officially teed off Thursday at Quail Hollow - though long before the tournament began, the crew affectionately known as “The Swampers,” spent months preparing the course.

“The name Swampers, it’s kind of a lure, mythology,” said Zachary Miller, a former “Swamper,” and currently the 2025 PGA Championship operations coordinator.

Many from their staff traveled to Charlotte from across the country for the rare opportunity to work one of the sport’s premier events.

Meet the ‘Swampers’: Crew behind PGA Championship course prep at Quail Hollow

Keegan Ellington is working his third championship, after driving 18 hours to Charlotte.

Meet the ‘Swampers’: Crew behind PGA Championship course prep at Quail Hollow

In the video at the top of this webpage, Channel 9’s DaShawn Brown goes behind the scenes as the “Swampers” transformed Quail Hollow ahead of the PGA Championship.

VIDEO: Fans, golfers take on PGA Championship practice rounds after Monday’s washout

Fans, golfers take on PGA Championship practice rounds after Monday’s washout

©2025 Cox Media Group