Meth dealer faces 10 years to life after guilty plea in federal court

CHARLOTTE — Hector Hernandez Orozco, a 30-year-old Mexican national, pleaded guilty to methamphetamine trafficking and illegal reentry charges today in a U.S. federal court in North Carolina.

Hernandez Orozco admitted to selling approximately two pounds of methamphetamine to an undercover law enforcement officer on April 3, 2025.

He also faced charges for illegal reentry into the United States after being previously removed twice in November 2016.

U.S. Attorney Russ Ferguson announced the guilty plea, highlighting the collaborative efforts of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) in North Carolina and South Carolina in the case.

Court documents reveal that Hernandez Orozco was first removed from the United States near Del Rio, Texas, on November 20, 2016, and again near Hidalgo, Texas, on November 30, 2016.

The methamphetamine trafficking charge carries a minimum penalty of 10 years in prison and could result in a life sentence, while the illegal reentry offense carries a maximum term of two years in prison.

Assistant U.S. Attorney William Bozin is prosecuting the case in Charlotte, North Carolina.

A sentencing date for Hernandez Orozco has not yet been set, but he faces significant prison time for his offenses.

