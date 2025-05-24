Meth found hidden in child’s car seat During Caldwell County traffic stop

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — Deputies in Caldwell County discovered more than $14,000 worth of methamphetamine hidden inside a child’s car seat.

They said the discovery was made during a traffic stop.

According to the sheriff’s office, a child was in the vehicle at the time of the incident.

They also said the methamphetamine was more than 100 grams.

The three adults present in the vehicle, Edward Roland Mangum III, Jason Leon Tolbert, and Dreama Knight Philyaw, were all charged with trafficking methamphetamine.

Mangum was also charged with misdemeanor child abuse.

VIDEO: 9 kilos of meth seized from travel center parking lot in Catawba County

9 kilos of meth seized from travel center parking lot in Catawba County

©2025 Cox Media Group