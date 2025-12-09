Metropolitan’s owner moves to evict high-profile restaurant over unpaid rent

CHARLOTTE — Metropolitan’s owner is seeking to evict 3rd & Fernwood from the Midtown Charlotte mixed-use development.

NW Met LP — affiliated with Metropolitan owner Northwood — has filed a complaint in Mecklenburg County court seeking summary ejectment of that restaurant at 1100 Metropolitan Ave., Suite F-2.

It states that Fernwood Tavern LLC — parent to 3rd & Fernwood — owes $203,859.97.

