Local

Midland Fire units battle gasoline-fed garage fire

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
Midland Fire units battle gasoline-fed garage fire
Midland Fire units battle gasoline-fed garage fire
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

MIDLAND, N.C. — Midland Fire and Rescue arrived on the scene of a garage fire around 11 a.m. on Saturday.

The garage fire was a large fire fueled by several propane tanks and involved multiple vehicles inside and outside of the structure, according to Midland Fire and Rescue.

READ: Caldwell fire destroys building, 5 cars

Midland Engine 20 began fire suppression, including foam operations, according to Midland Fire and Rescue.

No further information has been provided at this time.

WATCH: 1 dead, 3 hurt after mobile home fire in west Charlotte

1 dead, 3 hurt after mobile home fire in west Charlotte

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read