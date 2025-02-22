Midland Fire units battle gasoline-fed garage fire

MIDLAND, N.C. — Midland Fire and Rescue arrived on the scene of a garage fire around 11 a.m. on Saturday.

The garage fire was a large fire fueled by several propane tanks and involved multiple vehicles inside and outside of the structure, according to Midland Fire and Rescue.

Midland Engine 20 began fire suppression, including foam operations, according to Midland Fire and Rescue.

No further information has been provided at this time.

