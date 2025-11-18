Millions of North Carolinians to hit the roads this Thanksgiving

CHARLOTTE — AAA Carolinas reports that this year’s Thanksgiving holiday travel is expected to set another record.

Approximately 2.3 million North Carolinians will travel at least 50 miles from home during the Thanksgiving holiday period, which runs from Tuesday, Nov. 25, to Monday, Dec. 1.

The report shows 2.1 million will travel by car, while over 146,000 are anticipated to fly to their destinations. This leaves around 43,500 individuals who will use other modes of transportation, such as buses or trains.

