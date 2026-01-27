Missing juveniles found safe after joint investigation by law enforcement agencies

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Zaire Witherspoon has been charged with kidnapping after three missing juveniles were located by law enforcement last week.

The investigation was conducted by the Criminal Investigation Bureau Violent Crimes Unit and the SHIELD unit, in coordination with the Wadesboro Police Department and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation.

Law enforcement received information that the missing 13-year-old was possibly with Witherspoon, prompting surveillance that ultimately led to the recovery of the juveniles.

During the investigation, deputies observed Witherspoon leaving his residence in Monroe and followed him to a convenience store, where they confirmed the missing juvenile was inside his vehicle.

Upon being apprehended, Witherspoon admitted to taking the three juveniles from a foster home in Wadesboro.

Following Witherspoon’s confession, detectives and NCSBI agents were able to locate a second missing juvenile in Scotland County and subsequently, a third juvenile in Robeson County.

Zaire Witherspoon

Union County Sheriff Edwin Cathey highlighted the success of the operation, stating, “I’m thankful for the hard work and quick coordination between our deputies, the Wadesboro Police Department, and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation.”

Witherspoon is being held in the Anson County Detention Center on a $500,000 bond.

VIDEO: Synthetic drugs may have fueled classroom kidnapping, suspect’s lawyer says

Synthetic drugs may have fueled classroom kidnapping, suspect’s lawyer says

©2026 Cox Media Group