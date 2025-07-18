Missing NC man found in Virginia, months after reported missing

WATAUGA COUNTY, N.C. — Authorities located a missing North Carolina man five months after he was first reported missing.

Watauga County Sheriff’s Office asked for the public’s assistance in finding the man ten days after he was reported missing.

James Lynn Keller disappeared on Feb. 14. The 35-year-old had last been seen in the area of Tom Perry Road, according to a press release.

He has since been located in Wytheville, Virginia.

Authorities said Keller was found alive, but did not provide any further information.

WATCH: Georgia man charged with 1st-degree murder in local woman’s disappearance

Georgia man charged with 1st-degree murder in local woman’s disappearance

©2025 Cox Media Group