Local

Missing NC man found in Virginia, months after reported missing

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
Watauga County police ask for help locating missing person
Watauga County police ask for help locating missing person
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

WATAUGA COUNTY, N.C. — Authorities located a missing North Carolina man five months after he was first reported missing.

Watauga County Sheriff’s Office asked for the public’s assistance in finding the man ten days after he was reported missing.

READ: Watauga County police ask for help locating missing person

James Lynn Keller disappeared on Feb. 14. The 35-year-old had last been seen in the area of Tom Perry Road, according to a press release.

He has since been located in Wytheville, Virginia.

Authorities said Keller was found alive, but did not provide any further information.

WATCH: Georgia man charged with 1st-degree murder in local woman’s disappearance

Georgia man charged with 1st-degree murder in local woman’s disappearance

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read