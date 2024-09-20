Mom claims school staff member hog-tied son, left bruises on him

CHARLOTTE — Shavonne Wingster is questioning her 5-year-old son Eli’s safety at northeast Charlotte’s Hidden Valley Elementary School after she said a school staff member hog-tied him Monday afternoon causing bruises on his neck and leg.

“The staff member that done it, they said restraints were used,” she said. “They’re not telling what restraints were used.”

Eli is autistic, but verbal and has attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, she said.

Wingster said her son has issues with aggression, and she met with school administrators at the beginning of this school year to discuss what is the best way to work with him.

“I basically explained that if he does have a behavior, bear hug him, pick him up,” the mother said. “Verbally redirect as well.”

However, an administrator contacted her Monday after finding bruises on the boy.

“OK, that’s weird,” Wingster said. “Why was his hands around his neck though?”

Wingster said they confirmed a school staff member known as a behavior modification technician was responsible.

“Whoever made those marks on Eli, they should make the report, not another staff member,” she said.

She wonders what would have happened if the administrator did not see the bruises. Wingster said she might have been blamed and pinned it on staff.

Novant Health shared a note with Channel 9 that read: “The pattern of the lesions is also concerning for fingers. This is consistent with assault by caregiver/staff at school.”

However, Wingster said she still doesn’t have an explanation from the school about what led up to the bruises.

She thinks it’s abuse and wants to press charges.

“He’s 5, and 38 pounds, and 3 feet tall,” Wingster said. “I don’t even put my own hands on my own kid, and nobody else is going to do it.”

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools stated to Channel 9 that, “The incident is being investigated and Principal Reyes has met with the parent. Due to student privacy requirements and personnel matters, we cannot provide any details about the investigation.”

