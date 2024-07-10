Monroe City Council censures mayor, revokes right to issue proclamations

MONROE, N.C. — Things got testy Tuesday night at the Monroe City Council meeting when council voted to take away the mayor’s right to issue proclamations. They also voted to censure the mayor.

The controversy was over a proclamation that Mayor Robert Burns issued recognizing the anniversary of the reversal of Roe v. Wade.

Going forward, all future proclamations will have to be approved by Monroe City Council.

After the vote, Mayor Burns posted on Facebook he regrets nothing.

“A line in the sand has been drawn,” he said. “Unfortunately it had to be done this way. Now you all know…. You are worth it Monroe. Our future is brighter than ever. We have a ton of work to do. Let’s go! I am #monroestrong.”

