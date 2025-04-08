Monroe City Council to discuss clarification of adult entertainment, establishment rules

MONROE, N.C. — Monroe City Council is planning to discuss clarifying rules for adult establishments and adult entertainment during its scheduled meeting on Tuesday night.

“This report does not propose new ordinances but outlines steps for legal research and enforcement strategies to uphold Monroe’s commitment to shielding minors from harmful influences,” according to the staff report.

The city has received concerns from parents and faith communities, according to the report, and hopes to ensure the current protections are clear, enforceable and aligned with community standards.

Monroe’s current laws “prohibit minors from accessing adult-oriented activities and materials,” according to the staff report

But the report said this effort focuses on enforcing standards across all venues — restaurants, bars, entertainment spaces, and public events.

In the report, the Mayor recommends:

• Directing the City Attorneys to define and understand “prurient interests” per state and

federal law, review and bolster existing obscenity and child protection ordinances, and

ensure alignment with Monroe’s values.

• Instructing legal counsel to draft a position statement declaring Monroe’s dedication to

safeguarding minors as a core principle.

• Tasking the Police Department with enhancing enforcement of current laws protecting

children, in coordination with the District Attorney’s Office, Social Services, and the ABC

Commission.

