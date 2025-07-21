Monroe City Council updates meeting format, appoints new mayor pro tem

MONROE, N.C. — Monroe City Council approved several changes to its meeting format and public comment requirements during its July 8 meeting.

The Council appointed Council Member Surluta Anthony as the new Mayor Pro Tem, effective immediately. Additionally, the Council adopted a new format for meetings, which will include three meetings per month starting in August.

The new meeting schedule will consist of two meetings focused on city business and a third meeting dedicated to public comment and urgent issues. The Strategic Planning Meeting will begin at 4:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month, followed by the Regular Meeting at 6:00 p.m. on the same day.

The third meeting, scheduled for the fourth Tuesday of each month, will be reserved for public comment, public hearings, and any urgent or time-sensitive issues that arise between the meetings.

Speakers during the public comment session are required to state their full name and address at the podium. Those who do not comply will not be allowed to address the Council.

These changes aim to streamline the Council’s operations and provide more opportunities for public engagement. For more information on the new rules and procedures, click here.

