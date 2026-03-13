Monroe crash that killed former high school football player caused by speeding

MONROE, N.C. — Monroe Police Department’s traffic unit says it determined that Tre’shun Wynn was the driver at fault in a head-on crash that killed him earlier this month.

Police said Tre’shun was speeding on Goldmine Road and drove into the on-coming lane of travel on Feb. 27, investigators said. The other driver was traveling on Goldmine Road toward MLK Boulevard.

The surviving driver was hospitalized and has since been released to recover at home. Their name has not been released.

Channel 9 spoke with Tre’shun’s family last week. He was well-known in the community. In 2013, he was a “Big 22 Play to Watch” while at Monroe High School.

He went on to play football at UNC Charlotte.

Family says his life was in a good place. He was in the process of getting a promotion at work and was focused on moving forward in life. He left behind an 11-year-old daughter.

VIDEO: 1 killed, 1 hurt in Monroe head-on crash

1 killed, 1 hurt in Monroe head-on crash

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